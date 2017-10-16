Bills begin preparations for Tampa Bay

Oct 8, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- With their bye week in the rear view mirror, the Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field Monday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said before practice Monday that tight end Charles Clay and Ramon Humber remain week to week. McDermott said he has confidence in the players behind Clay on the depth chart at tight end.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was excused from practice for personal reasons.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews is now day to day with a thumb injury. McDermott said the Bills will know more about Matthews Tuesday. McDermott said Matthews made tremendous progress during the bye week.

The Bills are home Sunday afternoon against Tampa Bay. Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston was injured in the game against Arizona Sunday. Winston is scheduled to have an MRI. If the shoulder injury Winston suffered against the Cardinals keeps it out of the game, old friend Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Bucs.

Kickoff Sunday is scheduled for 1-pm at New Era Field.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV