Bills begin offseason workouts

ORCHARD PARK- The Buffalo Bills offseason program officially began Monday with stretching and conditioning drills at the fieldhouse.

Some notables in attendance: quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive linemen Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams and offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Eric Wood.



Kyle Williams and Eric Wood doing the electric slide. #Bills pic.twitter.com/uZXytjlkSC — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 3, 2017



Here is the Bills' remaining offseason schedule:

Thursday, April 20 (Veteran mini-camp)



Friday, May 12 (Rookie mini-camp)



Thursday, May 18 (OTA)



Tuesday, June 13 – Thursday, June 15 (Mandatory mini-camp)

