Bills vs. Panthers: Live updates, quarterly reports

CHARLOTTE, NC — Week 2 of the NFL season finds the Bills taking on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Carolina.

Follow along below with the Channel 2 sports staff for live updates and quarterly reports.

3rd Quarter

No scoring yet in the third quarter. The Bills defense has been on the field all day and has done a great job on the Panthers. The offense has done nothing, absolutely nothing. This game is still there to take because of the defense.

2nd Quarter Carolina 6 Buffalo 0



The Panthers add a field goal and lead 6-0. The Bills defense has been on the field nearly the entire half. The offense has been horrible. Yet its only a 6 point deficit.

The Bills with just 39 yards of offense on 16 plays. The defense has spent nearly the entire half on the field and have somehow managed to keep the Bills in this game.

1st Quarter Carolina 3 Buffalo 0

Carolina scores first, they lead 3-nothing after a long time consuming opening drive.

The Bills with just 6 offensive snaps in the entire quarter. The defense on the field way too long in the Carolina heat. Fortunately the Bills are only down by a field goal.

On another note there have been no penalty flags thrown in the first quarter.

