Bills Ask Permission to Speak to Beane

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills have asked for permission to interview Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane for their general manager position.

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond confirmed the report Monday.

The 40-year-old Beane has served the Panthers in a number of areas since joining the organization in 1998. Beane spent seven seasons as the football operations director and was the interim GM during the 2012 season. The Panthers were 6-4 during Beane's tenure as general manager.

Beane would most likely be among the candidates to succeed current Panthers GM Dave Gettleman. The 66-year-old current Panthers GM was semiretired when the Panthers hired him from the New York Giants.

Beane met with San Francisco before the 49ers hired John Lynch as their general manager.

