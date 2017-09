Bills analysis with Jonah & Vic (Photo: © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Channel 2 sports anchor Jonah Javad is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to breakdown what went wrong in Carolina, what the Bills need to fix offensively, and how the Bills can upset the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

