Beilein Leads Wolverines to Sweet 16

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) and forward D.J. Wilson (5) celebrate during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Moe Wagner scored a career-high 26 points and spurred a furious second-half rally to send Michigan past second-seeded Louisville 73-69 on Sunday and into the Sweet 16.



The seventh-seeded Wolverines (26-11) have won seven straight - six since a frightening plane accident before the Big Ten Tournament. They also earned a ticket to the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri, their first since 2014.



Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Deng Adel had 16 points to lead Louisville (25-9), which had made the Sweet 16 in its last four NCAA Tournament appearances.



But Wagner bailed out the Wolverines from a poor game.



Trailing 45-36 with 16:09 to play, the German native scored on a layup to start a 17-6 run that gave Michigan its first lead since the opening minutes. And after Wagner's 3-pointer broke a 55-55 tie with 6:39 to go, the Wolverines led the rest of the way.

