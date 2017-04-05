Bisons' Opening Day moved to Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (Bisons.com) - The Buffalo Bisons today announced that their scheduled games on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have been postponed due to weather. The team announced today that they will now host OPENING WEEKEND at Coca-Cola Field with Opening Day against the RailRiders now scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.).

The Bisons and RailRiders will then play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 9 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.).

"It's never an easy decision to postpone Opening Day, but the consistent forecast for an extended period of substantial rain and snow prevents us from guaranteeing a safe playing environment for our players as well as an enjoyable experience for our great fans, said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "Postponing these two games today gives us the ability to provide our fans, our team and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the most notice to prepare for the start of another exciting season of baseball at Coca-Cola Field on Saturday, April 8."

On Saturday's Opening Day, the first 10,000 fans will receive the Bisons 2017 Magnetic Schedule, compliments of Falken Tires. The team will also continue with many of the their scheduled Opening Day festivities, including the giveaway of free peanuts to the first 500 fans that visit Section 104 for a plaque unveiling of Larry 'The Peanut Man' Owens.

While Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel will not be able to throw the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday because of the team's game that night in Florida, his autographed Bisons jersey and Bisons cap will be given away to lucky fans during Saturday's game.

For the Bisons Kids Club Sunday doubleheder, the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a complimentary bag of cotton candy, compliments of Falken Tires. All kids will also be able to run the bases following game two of the doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets to either Thursday's or Friday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2017 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Coca-Cola Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made over the next two days. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2017 season.

For fans who purchased the Bisons' 30th Season $30 April Pack, tickets for Thursday and Friday can be exchanged for any April or May ticket.