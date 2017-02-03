Bandits Lose to Rock 18-10

Bandits' Dhane Smith (Photo: Bandits.com)

TORONTO, CA- The Buffalo Bandits dropped an 18-10 decision to the Toronto Rock Friday night at the Air Canada Centre in in Toronto.

Dhane Smith returned to the Bandits lineup and scored 2 goals but once again the Bandits fell behind early and couldn't catch up.

Buffalo trailed 5-2 after the first quarter and 10-4 at halftime.

Anthony Cosmo started in goal for the Bandits but was taken out of the game after giving up 8 goals on 26 shots in less than 20 minutes of work.

Davide DiRuscio replaced him and gave up 10 goals on 24 shots in just over 40 minutes of work.

The Bandits drop to 1-4 on the season. They are off until February 17 when they host New England.

