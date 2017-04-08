Bandits Lose to Calgary 13-8

Bandits' Dhane Smith (Photo: Bandits.com)

CALGARY- The Buffalo Bandits dropped to 5 and 9 on the season with a 13-to-8 loss to the Roughnecks Saturday night in Calgary.

Buffalo, as they have done all season, fell behind early and couldn't climb out of the hole they dug for themselves. The Bandits trailed 6-2 at halftime.

Pat Saunders had a hat trick to lead the Bandits and Mitch Jones had two goals for the Bandits. Dhane Smith, Blaze Riorden and Steve Priolo each had one goal in the Bandits latest loss.

Curtis Dickson had 4 goals and 6 assist to lead Calgary.

The Bandits play at Toronto Friday. Face off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

