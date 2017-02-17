Bandits Lose to Black Wolves 14-11

BUFFALO, NY- A season long pattern continued for the Buffalo Bandits Friday night in a 14-11 loss to the New England Black Wolves. The loss drops the Bandits to 1-5 on the season.

New England jumped out to a 4-0 first quarter lead before Dhane Smith got the Bandits on the scoreboard. Smith had a hat trick but the Bandits were never really in the game once they fell behind early. They trailed 9-3 at halftime. The did score 4 straight goals in the fourth quarter but once again they dug too big a hole to come back from.

The Bandits were out shot 65-47.

The teams play the second half of a home and home weekend Sunday afternoon in New England. Face off is scheduled for 1-pm. Its the last meeting of the season between the teams as the Black Wolves will try to sweep the season series.

