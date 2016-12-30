Bandits Lose Opener 12-8

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bandits)

From Bandits.com

The Buffalo Bandits were unable to overcome a slow start Saturday night as they fell to the Colorado Mammoth 12-8 in their season opener at KeyBank Center.

Ryan Benesch recorded a five-point night (3+2) for the Bandits while Mark Steenhuis and Dhane Smith picked up three assists each. Alex-Kedoh Hill also had a multi-point night for Buffalo with three goals.

Anthony Cosmo made 24 saves on 33 shots and was replaced in net by Davide DiRuscio in the third quarter. DiRuscio stopped 17 of 20 shots in relief.