Bandits Lose Heartbreaker 13-12

From Bandits.com

By Alex Beilman - Bandits.com

The Buffalo Bandits (1-3) were able to keep pace with the New England Black Wolves (1-3) until the final minute of the game, and left the floor with a 13-12 loss in Uncasville on Saturday night. A tight game to the end, New England’s Kevin Crowley capped off a hat trick with the game-winning goal with just 53 seconds remaining in the game.

This was the definition of a see-saw battle, with neither team holding anything more than a two-goal lead at any point.

Bandits leading scorer Ryan Benesch tallied his 11th goal of the season 6:06 into the first quarter to open the scoring, in what would end up being a quiet night by the veteran forward’s standards. Benesch would add four more assists to finish with five points on the night.

Shawn Evans answered the Bandits goal just 43 seconds later, and that would set the tone for the rest of the game. The first stanza was one of punches and counter punches. Mitch Jones would give the Bandits the lead at the 11:29 mark. Defenseman Steve Priolo continued his strong offensive play by scoring his fourth of the year 10 seconds later to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

However, Kevin Buchanan answered that short run less than 20 seconds later, scoring to make it 3-2.

Then, former Bandit Chad Culp began his strong outing with a tying goal with just 28 seconds left in the opening period.

Culp would finish the game with a solid two-goal, two-assist performance, including a go-ahead goal to open the second quarter of play. Priolo would answer before the sell-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena was finished celebrating the lead, scoring his second of the game just seven seconds later to even the score.

Former Bandit Jay Thorimbert also made his mark in his first match against his old team. Thorimbert was a remarkable 20-29 on faceoffs, giving the hosts much needed possessions time and time again.

Two goals from Pat Saunders sandwiched a Mark Steenhuis goal to account for the rest of the second quarter scoring. The teams went to halftime with New England leading 6-5.

Mitch Jones opened the second half scoring to tie the game at 6-6, burying a nice feed from Benesch.

However, Crowley began his hat trick just a minute later to give his team the 7-6 advantage. A string of New England penalties, including a five-minute major to Brett Manney, opened the door for two Bandits’ goals to give the visitors an 8-7 lead.

New England would take over from that point, scoring two goals of their own, including a marker from Kyle Buchanan with just four seconds left on the clock, and the final quarter would open with a 9-8 New England lead.

Buffalo, as they had all game, tilted the scales back in their favor, as Craig England and Mitch Wilde scored 42 seconds apart to take the lead back at 10-9. New England then produced the largest run for either side, tallying three goals in a span of less than two minutes to give the Black Wolves a 12-10 lead.

Not to be deterred, the Bandits continued getting offense, as England notched his second of the game and David Brock scored in transition to tie the game at 12-12.

As it looked like overtime was looming, Crowley delivered the dagger. Bandits goaltender David DiRuscio made an outstanding save on Saunders, but the rebound found its way to Crowley, who made no mistake, as he buried the game-winning goal to get his side their first win of the year.

DiRuscio was solid in his second start of the year, stopping 46 of 59 shots thrown his way, but it was not enough to lift his team to victory. Evan Kirk stopped 33 of 45 shots to earn the victory and send the sell-out crowd home with a smile.

The Bandits will look to shake this heartbreaking loss off, as they will travel to Toronto this coming Friday to face the Toronto Rock for the first time this year. Faceoff in that game is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the Air Canada Centre.

(© 2017 WGRZ)