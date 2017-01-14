WGRZ
Bandits Beaten By Swarm 18-14

January 14, 2017

 

BUFFALO, NY- Its not close to the kind of start to the season the Buffalo Bandits were looking for. The Bandits dropped to 0-2 on the season Saturday night when the Georgia Swarm beat them 18-14 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Not only are the Bandits winless on the season, both games they lost were played on their home floor.

The Swarm jumped out to a 5-nothing lead and never really blinked. The Bandits trailed 6-2 after thef irst quarter and 9-5 at halftime. 

Early in the third quarter Bill Self scored to bring Buffalo within 3 at 9-6  but the Swarm scored the next 6 goals to make it a 15-6 game. 

Ryan Benesch had a trick for the Bandits. Buffalo was without last season's leading scorer Dhane Smith who sufffered a lower body injury in the first half. Goaltender Anthony Cosmo also left the game in the first half after apparently taking a shot on the knee. 

The Bandits play the third of three straight home games to start the season next Saturday night against the Vancouver Stealth. 

