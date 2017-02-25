Bandits Beat Rock 15-12

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday night at KeyBank Center the Buffalo Bandits won their second straight game beating Toronto 15-12. With the win the Bandits record on the season improves to 3-5.

For a change the Bandits got off to a good start scoring 5 first period goals. The game though was tied at 8 at the break.

Toronto tied the game at 12 with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then the Bandits scored 3 straight goals to put the game away.

Mitch Jones had 4 goals for Buffalo. Brad Self had a hat trick for the Bandits.

The next Bandits game is scheduled for Friday March 3 against Rochester at the KeyBank Center. Face off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

