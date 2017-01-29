Bailey Joins Schneider, Ullmark as AHL All Star

Nov 3, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey (56) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ROCHESTER, NY- Buffalo Sabres prospect Justin Bailey has been added to the AHL All Star team.

Bailey has 18 goals in 38 games for the Rochester Americans. Bailey scored his first NHL goal this season against the New York Rangers.

Bailey joins teammates Cole Schneider and Linus Ullmark on the North Division All Stars.

It's the first All-Star appearance for Bailey who was taken by Buffalo with the 52nd-overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

