Astros Beat Yanks in Game 7, 4-0 Advance to World Series

Oct 20, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and center fielder George Springer (4) and right fielder Josh Reddick (22) and left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees 7-1 in game six of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 Saturday night in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

Just four years removed from their third straight 100-loss season in 2013, the Astros shut down the Yankees for two straight games after dropping three in a row in the Bronx.

Next up for the Astros: Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Houston aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will have plenty of rest, too, before the matchup begins at Dodger Stadium.

