AFC Wins Pro Bowl 20-13

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Andy Reid had a good time leading the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in a competitive Pro Bowl.



Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes, and Reid reached into his bag of trick plays to entertain an announced crowd of 60,834 as the annual All-Star event made its debut in Orlando on Sunday night.



Smith threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Delanie Walker, Dalton tossed a 23-yarderTravis Kelce and Justin Tucker kicked a pair of field goals for AFC, which build a 20-7 lead before holding on for the victory.



Drew Brees threw a 47-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin for the NFC. Matt Parter booted a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to keep the outcome in suspense until Lorenzo Alexander's interception stopped a NFC drive led by Kurt Cousins-deep in AFC territory with just over a minute remaining.

Members of the winning team receive $61,000. The losing squad pockets $30,000 apiece.

