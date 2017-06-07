2017 Women's Porter Cup features nine local golfers

LEWISTON, NY - Every year, the Women's Porter Cup keeps growing and 2017 is no exception.

75 women will compete this year and among the field are nine local golfers: Chelsea D'Antonio (Lancaster), Maren Cipolla (Lewiston), Sarah Godfrey-Singleton (Depew), Lauren Kase (North Tonawanda), Victoria Parker (Lewiston), Julie Murphy (Amherst), Catherine Peters (Clarence) Sydney Shaw (Orchard Park) and Allison Spara (Amherst).

Round one teed off on Wednesday and so far, Chelsea D'Antonio leads the locals at 2-over 74. She has played in all five Porter Cups along with Catherine Peters.

And for Maren Cipolla, her fourth Porter Cup is special because it's her return to competitive golf after missing the past eight months with a wrist injury.

Cipolla's University of Texas teammate, Madison Luitwieler, is atop the leader board at 2-under 70. Round two gets underway on Thursday at 8 a.m.

