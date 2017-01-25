2017 NFL Draft: Bills options at QB (Photo: © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

In nearly three months, the Buffalo Bills will be on the clock in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Bills hold the 10th overall pick, after finishing 7-9 in 2016.

Buffalo has some holes to fill this offseason, but the highest priorities are safety, wide receiver and...yep, you guessed it...quarterback.

In the coming weeks, the Bills have to make a decision regarding the most important position on the field.

Will they pick up the contract option for Tyrod Taylor or let the two-year starter walk?

Keep in mind: The Bills recently hired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison - Taylor's former QB coach in Baltimore. Whether or not that familiarity impacts Taylor's future with the Bills remains to be seen.

If the Bills let Taylor go, along with pending free agent EJ Manuel, that would leave Cardale Jones as the only quarterback on the active roster.

But for posterity's sake, let's spotlight at a few Round 1 quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft and how they might fit with the Bills.



Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson

Projected: Top 10

The dude's a winner. When looking for a leader, Watson is the cream of the crop in college football.

After leading Clemson to a National Championship in dramatic fashion over Alabama, Watson went from top tier quarterback prospect to potential #1 overall pick.

The two-time Heisman finalist has been praised for his mental toughness, leadership and his dual-threat style on the field.

Over the last two years, Watson has completed 67% of his passes and thrown 76 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He's also rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The stats are there and he's performed against some of college football's toughest opponents.

For all his accolades and accomplishments, Watson is not a bona fide #1 pick because his passing skills are not always A1.

Watson is not the most laser sharp passer, but he has the ability to escape pressure and throw on the run. It would be unfair to compare him to Aaron Rodgers or Marcus Mariota, but his style of play his similar to theirs than the likes of Tom Brady or Drew Brees.

While Watson is still an unknown in terms of how he'll fair in the NFL, he is a cheaper, comparable option to Tyrod Taylor.

DeShone Kizer - QB - Notre Dame

Projected: Top 10

Another potential #1 pick, Kizer possesses the size and physical attributes of an NFL quarterback. He has strong pocket skills and can run when he needs to, but he's raw. Kizer would be an ideal fit behind a stout offensive line with above average pass blocking abilities. If he's hanging around at #10, I cannot see the Bills passing on him.



Mitch Trubisky - QB - North Carolinaaaaaa

Projected: Top 10

Out of nowhere, Trubisky rose to the upper tier of QB prospects thanks to a 30 TD/6 INT campaign in 2016.

Trubisky is a wild card. One play he looks like an NFL quarterback; the next he looks like an XFL free agent.

I honestly have no idea what to expect from Trubisky at the next level. At first glance, I'm not a fan because of the inconsistencies and some real head-scratching decisions.

At this point, the Bills would be better off rolling the dice on Watson or Kizer than Trubisky.

