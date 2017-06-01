2017 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Introduced

BUFFALO, NY - This fall, 12 new members will join the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame as the 2017 class was introduced on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Here are this year's inductees:

Charles Daniels was an Olympic swimming Gold Medalist who passed away in 1973.

Danny DiLiberto is a World Champion Billiards player and Pro Boxer.

Sandra Hollander was a Buffalo State softball coach and believed to be the nation's first female athletic trainer for a college football team. She passed away in 2012.

Willie "Hutch" Jones is a former basketball player for Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt and went on to the NBA.

Mike Keiser is a world renowned golf course developer.

E.J. McGuire was an NHL hockey administrator and coach. He passed away from cancer in 2011.

Charles O'Brien is a known as the father of Western New York volleyball who built and grew a championship program at Cleveland Hill.

Danny Ozark was a Major League Baseball Manager and spent three years as manager for the Philadelphia Phillies. He passed away at the age of 85 in Vero Beach, Florida.

Vaughn Parker is a former football player who played at St. Joe's in high school then went on to UCLA and eventually the NFL. He was drafted in the second round of 1994 draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Michael Peca or "Captain Crunch" is a former Buffalo Sabres captain who led Buffalo to multiple playoff appearances including their 1999 run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stacey Schroeder-Watt is a shot and discus recorder holder at Grand Island High School and NCAA All-American at the University of Florida.

Tom Terhaar is an award winning Olympic rowing coach. The U.S. women's eight crew has won 11 straight major international competitions since 2006 and three straight Olympic gold medals (most recent in 2016).

© 2017 WGRZ-TV