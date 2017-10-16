INTERVIEW: Colin Kaepernick's NFL Lawsuit

Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The national anthem protests will be a big topic this week when the league, owners, and players meet in New York over the next two days.

Colin Kaepernick will also likely be a part of that after he filed a grievance against the league Sunday. Kaepernick is accusing the NFL owners of colluding not to hire him.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to protest police treatment of African Americans by kneeling during the anthem.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March to avoid being released and has been a free agent ever since.

Our Scott Levin sat down with local defense attorney, Paul Cambria to talk about whether or not Kaepernick has a case.

