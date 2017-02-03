'All That We Share': Danish ad asks you to think outside the box

In the midst of today's charged and divisive political climate, TV 2 created this poignant ad and it's making its way across the internet. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

While there are plenty of things that make us, as human beings, different, one Danish ad is encouraging us to not forget about the many things we have in common.

We all come from many races, genders, religions, social groups and political affiliations, but for all the things that make us unique, there are others that can unite us and bring us together.

In the midst of today's charged and divisive political climate, TV 2 created this poignant ad and it's making it's way across the internet.

Titled, "All That We Share," the video shows several groups of people standing in segmented groups.

The moderator then calls out different descriptors and asks those who identify with it to step forward.

Slowly, the participants start to see that while they started in different groups, there can be things that connect people from very different walks of life.

A very powerful message for all.

