You vape, bro? Cuomo wants a tax

ALBANY - The liquid used in e-cigarettes would soon be hit with a state tax if Gov. Andrew Cuomo has his way.

Cuomo on Tuesday proposed a 10-cent-per-milliliter tax on the liquid or gel in vaporizer pens and similar devices, which have grown in popularity in recent years as an alternative to traditional, lit cigarettes.

The governor's vapor tax plan was tucked deep within his $152.3 billion state budget proposal, which he unveiled publicly late Tuesday night.

His proposal goes further than just enacting a tax: It would also ban e-cigarette use on school grounds, in restaurants and in workplaces where traditional cigarettes are currently banned.



"This is a matter of public health consistent with New York's ‎long standing and successful smoking cessation efforts," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement Wednesday.

If approved by state lawmakers, the tax would apply whether the vapor product includes nicotine or not. It would take effect 180 days after the budget is passed.

Cuomo's proposal comes as federal studies show e-cigarette use by young adults has rapidly increased in recent years.

A report last year from the U.S. Surgeon General's office showed 1.5 percent of high school students in 2011 had reported using an e-cigarette or vapor product within the past month, citing data from the National Youth Tobacco survey.

By 2015, that number had grown to 16 percent, according to the report.

It also comes as the state continues to take in less and less in tobacco taxes.

During the 2015-16 fiscal year, the state took in about $1.3 billion in taxes on cigarettes and tobacco. This year, Cuomo's budget division estimates it will take in about $1.2 billion and continue to drop in future years.

Cuomo's proposal, meanwhile, would insert vaping into the state's Clean Indoor Air Act, the 2003 law that banned smoking in restaurants, workplaces and many other indoor spaces.

Anti-tobacco advocates had been pushing to expand the ban in recent years to include vaping, with the state Assembly passing a bill last year that would do just that.

The effort has been opposed by the American Vaping Association, a trade group representing e-cigarette and liquid producers.

When the Assembly approved the bill last year, the association called it the "nanny state on steroids."

"It makes no sense to treat these tobacco-free, smoke-free, and often nicotine-free products the same as deadly combustible cigarettes," Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, said in a statement at the time.

