You can now ban yourself from NY casinos

ALBANY - New York this month implemented a policy that allows troubled gamblers to ban themselves from the state's casinos and racetracks.

The policy is part of a series of steps the state Gaming Commission is taking as New York increases its gaming options, which included the opening of two new upstate casinos this month.

Called New York’s Responsible Play Partnership, the program includes a new system that will allow the casinos and racetracks with video lottery terminals to kick out people who put themselves on the list.

“By engaging all stakeholders involved in the issue — problem gambling treatment providers, casino operators and regulators — and venturing into the community, we are driving focus to the issue and making more resources available for those who need help," said Robert Williams, the commission's executive director, in a statement.

The self-exclusion program allows patrons to ban themselves from all of the state's gaming establishments to stop themselves from betting. Gamblers can sign a contract banning themselves from all casino gambling, horse betting, Internet wagering and interactive fantasy sports that are all regulated by New York. People in the program could face arrest if they show up to bet. The state plans to soon extend the program to bar people on the list from going to Native American-run casinos in New York, as well as collecting lottery winnings over $600 — which requires identification. The state said it will work with the recently opened casinos in Schenectady, the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes to try to fight gambling addiction. The Tioga Downs racetrack switched from a VLT parlor to a full-scale casino in December. The communities hosting the casinos will have public meetings to educate community members on what resources are available for those who may have a gambling problem. RPP has also developed a new public service announcement to remind New Yorkers that the state hotline (1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY) can address gambling addiction. “The initiatives we have undertaken, including producing widely seen public service announcements, developing a comprehensive statewide self-exclusion policy, and bringing together gaming facility operators and the problem gambling treatment community, have indeed made a difference and elevated the issue,” James Maney, the executive director of the state Council on Problem Gambling, said in a statement. To apply for the self-exclusion program, visit: https://www.gaming.ny.gov/gaming/Self_exclusion.php

