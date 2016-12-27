WWII Vet Now Pictured With Canisius Classmates

BUFFALO, NY – Canisius High School held a ceremony on Tuesday morning to honor an alumnus and give him the long overdue honor of having his picture placed among his fellow graduates of the class of 1944, in the official class portrait which hangs in the school’s Alumni Hall.

Ladislaus “Walter” J. Kostrzewski never got his photo taken because by the time his classmates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, he was already serving our nation in World War II.

Kostrzewski, 90, had accumulated enough credits to enable him to graduate in January of 1944, six months ahead of his class.

However, because he was 18 at the time, his next step in life was soon sealed by the U.S. Army Air Corps, which promptly drafted him.

"I finished (school) on a Friday in January, and the next Tuesday I was inducted,” Kostrzewski recalled.

Walter would go on to become a crew chief on a B-29, flying reconnaissance missions looking for Nazi subs in the Gulf of Mexico, joining his two older brothers who were already serving in Europe.

“We flew out of Maxwell Filed in Alabama…and we took care of the Caribbean from there," he said.

Walter’s nephew, David Kostrzewski, explained to WGRZ that at a family gathering last year, his uncle remarked that he was “disappointed” that his picture was never included with his classmates.

“I called Canisius and they couldn't have been more engaged and helpful. They wanted to make it happen and they did it today," David said.

So now, among the photos of the 1944 Canisius High School graduates garbed in traditional tuxedos and bow ties, there's is depicted another, in a service uniform, lifted from his military ID.

Click on the video player to watch our story from 2 On Your Side Reporter Dave McKinley and Photojournalist Dave Harrington.