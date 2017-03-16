Woman survives mudslide

(Photo: Christian Jesus Hedalgo/NBC)

PERU-- A woman in Peru is lucky to be alive today.

Bystanders were left stunned as they watched homes and other debris being carried away by a mudslide in a river outside the City of Lima. After the remnants of a home came floating down the river, a woman- barely visible at first- popped up out of the mud and began to to crawl out from under it.

Thankfully, there were tree limbs and other large pieces of debris that she could grab onto.

The 32-year-old woman was able to rise to her feet and walk across the debris to reach the banks as several people ran down to help pull her out.

