Italy's interior minister: Berlin attack suspect shot dead in Milan

BERLIN — The Tunisian national sought in connection with the Berlin truck attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens has been shot dead in Italy, according to Italy's interior minister.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti told a news conference that a man killed in a shootout with police in Milan is “without a shadow of doubt” the attacker, Anis Amri. German authorities said their Italian counterparts informed them of the development, which had not been officially confirmed by the Germans.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that Amri was stopped during a routine police check at around 3 a.m. local time and was asked to show his identity documents. He allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and shot an officer in the shoulder. The other officer shot and killed Amri, Minniti said. He said the wounded officer's condition was not life-threatening.

Amri was seen outside a mosque about eight hours after the assault and less than three miles from the Christmas market where the attack happened.

Images published late Thursday by the German broadcaster RBB show Amri, 24, standing in front of a mosque in Berlin's Moabit area. The mosque is close to where investigators think the Polish-registered truck was hijacked before being driven into Breitscheidplatz. Police have not commented on the images, caught on closed-circuit television.

Authorities in Germany and across Europe are still searching for Amri, the prime suspect in Monday's attack in the German capital.

The images of Amri in Berlin came as police in western Germany said Friday they detained two Kosovo-born brothers on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on a shopping mall in the town of Oberhausen. Police said there did not appear to be a connection to the Berlin attack.

German prosecutors said Amri's fingerprints were found on the truck that was deliberately driven into the market and Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said it was highly likely he was the perpetrator. Amri's family in Tunisia has urged him to turn himself in so he can respond to allegations he may be involved in the attack.

