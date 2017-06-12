A signed fragment of the Berlin Wall is among the items from the private collection of former US president Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan displayed at Christie's September 16, 2016. (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

It was 30 years ago on June 12, 1987 that President Ronald Reagan, during a visit Berlin, directed words to Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."

He was referring to the Berlin Wall that had divided east and west Berlin since the early 1960's.

President Reagan made the speech behind bullet proof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in front of 50,000 people.

In his speech, Reagan said: "There is one sign the Soviets can make that would be unmistakable, that would advance dramatically the cause of freedom and peace. General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here to this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

The wall eventually came down November 1989.

You can watch the full speech here:

