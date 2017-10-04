Woman shot in city's fruit belt neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A woman is in the hospital from a shooting in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Buffalo Police say the 29-year-old woman was shot inside her car shortly before midnight on Orange Street near the 33 Expressway.

The woman was taken to ECMC, where she's in stable condition.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with more information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.