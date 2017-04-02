Woman Shot at Party in Orchard Park

Orchard Park Police patch (Photo: Orchard Park Police Dept.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - A woman from New York City was shot in the leg at a large party early Sunday morning.

Police tell 2 On Your Side it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frank Young Sports Complex on Buffalo Road.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, and when they got there they say there were hundreds of people running or driving away. Some of the drivers crashed into one another as they tried to leave.

West Seneca Police and Hamburg Police also responded to help. It took about an hour to clear bystanders from the area.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects at this time.

Police say there were more than 500 people at the event, which they described as an advertised dance party. An event flyer advertised a venue capacity of more than 800. Admission was listed as $10, and advertised hours were from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Police and code enforcement learned of the event several days ago and warned the property owner about occupancy. Police say the building is only supposed to hold 300 people.

According to a news release from the police department, officers and building inspectors had multiple conversations prior to the event regarding occupancy regulations and other building codes.

Charges are pending against the property owner. Police say there was alcohol found in and near the building. There is no liquor license for the property, and alcohol is not supposed to be allowed there. Police say they will notify the State Liquor Authority. The Erie County District Attorney was also notified.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV