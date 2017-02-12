Woman Seriously Hurt in Wheatfield Crash

(Photo courtesy: Larry Kensinger/NC News Service)

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - Niagara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a serious crash that injured one woman.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in front of 2765 Niagara Road. Deputies say a female driver was going eastbound on Niagara Road when she lost control on the slippery road and slid sideways across the westbound lane. She then went off the road, and the passenger side of her car hit a tree.

The driver was trapped in the car and had to be removed by rescuers. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. Her name has not been released.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office accident investigation unit handling the crash.

(© 2017 WGRZ)