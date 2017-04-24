Woman gives birth on NYS Thruway

File photo (Photo: Purestock)

ALBANY - What started with a routine check of a stranded vehicle, ended with State Police assisting a 25-year-old giving birth on the Thruway before dawn Saturday.

Troopers stopped to check on the apparently disabled vehicle on an Interstate 90 off-ramp in Albany early Saturday only to find Fulton County resident Kristi Koppenhafer delivering a baby inside.

Two troopers and Koppenhafer's husband, Adrian, helped deliver the child on the shoulder of the road around 5:40 a.m. as they waited for an ambulance, according to State Police.

Emergency Management Services arrived soon thereafter and transported the family to a local hospital. The baby and mother are healthy, State Police said.

The Koppenhafers were en route to an Albany emergency room when they pulled over with the baby on the way, according to police.

