Woman drowns in Buffalo hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an apparent drowning that happened inside a Buffalo hotel.
A spokesperson for Buffalo Police says officers were called to the Hampton Inn on Delaware Ave. around 1 a.m. Sunday. He says a woman in her forties drowned inside.
Her name has not yet been released.
Detectives are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.
No further details were made available.
