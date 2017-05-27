Woman Drives into Tree, Charged with DWI

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - A Buffalo woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed her car into a tree early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Orchard Park and Union Roads.
Officers say Nikia Jackson, 41, was speeding and lost control, went off the road and hit a street sign before she hit the tree.
Jackson was treated at a local clinic.
She got a number of traffic tickets in addition to the DWI charge. She's due in court at later date.
