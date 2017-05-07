Woman Charged with DWI After OP Crash

Orchard Park Police patch (Photo: Orchard Park Police Dept.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Police charged a Southtowns woman with driving while intoxicated following a crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers got a call that a pickup truck went off the road on South Abbott Road between Newton Road and the Route 219 overpass around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver, Ashley McNamara, 26, of Boston, N.Y., went over a guardrail, hit two mailboxes, went through a traffic sign and into a ditch, and hit a utility pole. Power lines came down across the road as a result.

McNamara was not hurt. Officers suspected she was drunk and gave her field sobriety tests.

She was arrested for DWI and charged for driving with imprudent speed and for refusing to take a roadside alcohol screening, according to a police news release. She was also cited for other traffic violations.

Police say McNamara also refused to submit to a breathalyzer test when she was taken back to the police department.

The road was shut down for a short time while NYSEG crews replaced the utility pole and restored power to nearby homes. The damage to the pole and lines is estimated to be around $6,000.

McNamara faces an additional charge for criminal mischief. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in Orchard Park court on May 16th.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV