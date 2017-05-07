Woman Charged for Driving Stolen Car

Andrea Alexander

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - A Niagara Falls woman who was caught speeding also ended up with a felony charge for driving a stolen car.

City of Tonawanda Police say Andrea C. Alexander, 26, of Centre Court, was stopped for speeding on Niagara Street. When officers checked her drivers license, they saw she had two suspensions for not paying fines. They also discovered the car she was driving was stolen from Enterprise Car Rentals back on February 23.

Alexander was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle which is a felony. She was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a valid license, along with having an unregistered motor vehicle. She was also cited for speeding and for use of a vehicle without an owner's consent.

The side windows of the car were smashed, and Alexander couldn't explain the damage, according to police.

She is due in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

