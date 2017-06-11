Woman, 96, Hurt in Home Invasion

Niagara County Sheriff's Office (Photo: NCSO)

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - A 96-year-old woman has minor injuries after a home invasion early Sunday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from the woman around 4 a.m. She told dispatchers an intruder had been in her home on 102nd Street.

The resident told deputies she got out of bed after she heard someone knocking on the windows. She was then confronted by a man in her living room. She said the suspect grabbed and pushed her and demanded money.

Deputies say he ransacked part of the house and stole cash and electronics. The suspect also took the woman's car keys and stole her car.

The car was later found in Niagara Falls. It had been burned.

The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Niagara County's Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the case.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Investigator Thompson during normal business hours at (716) 438-3332 or Sheriff Dispatch during off hours at (716) 438-3393.

