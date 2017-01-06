WNY'er stuck on plane at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Fort Lauderdale Airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, NY - A Western New Yorker was among the many passengers trapped on planes when a shooting erupted at the Ft. Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon.

Jesse Ladoue, of Pendleton, was on a Southwest flight from Baltimore that landed just before 2pm, not long after the shooting inside one of the airport's terminals. 2 on your Side spoke to her about half an hour after landing, when all passengers had been told was that they would not be getting off the plane for some time.

"I think we all expected that we would not be moving for a while," Ladoue said.

Passengers knew about the shooting because of live TV on the airplane.

"We're all as calm as can be, we're fortunate to be in the situation that we're in," Ladoue said. "We know what's happening and we have that link to the outside. So I think we're all really grateful that we're on the plane and not in the terminal."

Ladoue says she had considered an earlier flight that might have put her in the airport at the time of the shooting, but didn't because of extra fees.

"And we were fortunate that we were not early for once, because it would not have been the best time," she said.

(© 2017 WGRZ)