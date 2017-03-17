WNY Woman, 93, Completes Bucket List

Rose Cronwell checks the final item off her bucket list. (Photo: WGRZ/Heather Ly)

CLARENCE, N.Y. - A 93-year-old Western New York woman crossed the final thing off of her bucket list with some help from a local non-profit that grants wishes for senior citizens.

Rosaria "Rose" Cronwell has been to Las Vegas, took a Caribbean Cruise, and had a 90th birthday bash, but one final thing remained on her lifelong to do list: a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snow.

That wish came true Friday morning at Kelkenberg Farm thanks to Senior Wishes.

Cronwell took a limo bus to the farm with family and friends. Once there, they took a quick trip through the barns before they hopped on the sleigh and rode through the snowy farm fields.

Her friends and family say she's the perfect wish recipient because for years she's brought so much joy to others when she dresses up as Mrs. Claus around the holidays.

Senior Wishes' main fundraiser is coming up on April 27th. For more information on Sips, Suds, and Sweets, click here.

