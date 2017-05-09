WNY students are working with NASA

WGRZ

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- NASA is getting help from some Western New Yorkers.

They happen to be high school students. The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership in Batavia gives students hands-on training in several areas.

Some of those students are working on projects that will help NASA.

The partnership with the precision machining program is underway. These students will build flight hardware that NASA uses for missions.

The students get everything they need, including the training, tools, and the materials.

"They're pumped. They are super excited about the opportunity to work with NASA back in February. We have had conversations about manufacturing these parts and the processing,” says teacher Tim Gelber.

"It’s kind of heartwarming being able to say, hey, I built something for NASA,” says student Aiden Schadt.

“Just from the experience factor, they will be able to come in and get the experience and knowledge NASA needs, so they are ideal. In fact, we have students who intern at NASA during the summer time from these programs also," says NASA Engineer Nancy Hall.

The students working on this program will build materials for NASA over several years. NASA sent the school six technical drawings. The students just started the first.

The goal is for their work to be part of Space X program and the International Space Station.

