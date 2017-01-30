WNY Student Leaves Weapon On School Bus

WGRZ Photo

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY – Police were summoned to the campus of the Gateway Longview School on Main Street Monday morning, after a report of a weapon found on a bus which had just dropped off a student for class.

“I have been the principal here for 8 years and have never had a situation such as this,” said Wendy Emerling, the Director of the Lynde School at Gateway Longview, which services students with severe emotional, social, and behavioral problems.

Students are placed at Gateway Longview from 30 school districts in Western New York, after their districts have determined that their best opportunity to learn is in a so called 6-1-1- setting, which involves classrooms with six students, one teacher, and at least one teacher’s aide, along with monitors for individual students as needed.

Gateway Longview has 155 K-12 students, one third of whom reside at the campus.

According to Emerling, a bus aide made a “routine” check of the bus after the student had disembarked, which she described as a normal procedure to ensure that none of the students had left anything behind.

“There was a weapon that was found tucked back into one of the seats by the aide,” Emerling told WGRZ-TV, while confirming that the weapon was a pellet gun.

At that point, Emerling says police were called, as staff inside the school turned their attention to the student who they believed had brought the weapon, who she only identified as being male, declining to reveal his age or from which school district he had been transported.

“We immediately isolated the student we thought was involved,” said Emerling. “This was to ensure their safety and the safety of other students.”

Emerling stressed that the weapon involved never entered the school, and believes the student never intended to bring it inside.

“At no point in time was the weapon intended to be brought into the school or used in school, and I’m comforted by that,” said Emerling, who added that her belief that the student never intended to bring the gun into school was based on his statements.

She declined to comment on the student’s possible motivation for bringing the weapon onto the bus.

(© 2017 WGRZ)