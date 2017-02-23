WNY Native On Team That Found New Planets

The Milky Way (Photo: Scott Kelly, Instagram)

SAN DIEGO, CA – A Western New York native was part of the team of scientists which discovered several planets which could potentially sustain life, as announced by NASA on Wednesday.

“We are still excited about this,” said Adam Burgasser from his office at the University of California at San Diego, where he is an astrophysicist.

Burgasser grew up in Amherst and was a member of the Sweet Home High School class of 1992.

Burgasser joined up with a Belgian lead, international research team interested in the study of so called ultra-cool, dwarf stars.

“There are probably hundreds of billions of these stars, but we can only see the very nearest ones, the ones closest to our sun," Burgasser told WGRZ-TV.

The team of scientists initially targeted about two hundred of these stars, eventually honing in on one in particular named TRAPPIST-1, which is located in the constellation of Aquarius and is about 40 light years away from earth.



“We had a total of six telescopes, five on the ground and one in space, all pointed at this one star for a month," Burgasser said.

Of all the stars in heaven, it was a fortuitous choice

"TRAPPIST-1 was one of the stars we looked at pretty early on and it was pretty quick that we saw that there was a signal from a planet."

The team initially discovered what appeared to be three planets orbiting the red dwarf star.

“We thought that was it, and that was great, and that as the best result we could have," said Burgasser. “But we made some additional observations and discovered the third planet wasn't actually there, it was actually multiple planets coming in and masquerading as one single planet."

Eventually, the team confirmed there were seven planets orbiting the star, three of which were especially exciting.

“They are just the right distance from their star so that the amount of heat they are receiving could keep water as a liquid…anytime we find a planet that has the potential for liquid water, then that becomes a really exciting place to look for life."

Burgasser, who attended UC San Diego following his high school days before attending graduate school at the California Institute of Technology, says he has had a near life-long love affair with the stars.

"I been fascinated by astronomy for I would say most of my life...I certainly star gazed when I could and I had a little telescope when I was a kid as well so I was definitely interested in it," he said.

