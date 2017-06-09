WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- We are celebrating Western New York with a documentary co-produced and co-directed by a Clarence native.

Linda Saffire went to Niagara University and has made many films. Her latest is about a ballerina. "Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan" debuted at the New York Film festival in November, and now it's playing all over.

It follows dancer Wendy Whelan as she deals with her first injury in 28 years as the principal dancer with the New York City Ballet.

Saffire says even if you are not a dancer, it's an inspirational story that's very relatable.

2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik spoke with her via Skype Friday evening.

"We've had people say this is me, this is my story. Like I had a, we had, a college student just graduating from NYU, she's like 'What am I going to do with my life?', we had a surgeon, who was a top surgeon who can't perform surgery anymore and he's like, 'I can relate to this,'" says Saffire.

Restless Creature is now playing at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue.

