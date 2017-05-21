WNY Muslim leader reacts to Trump speech

Dr. Khalid Quzi talks with Erica Brecher. Photo by Franco Ardito, WGRZ.

AMHERST, N.Y. – Muslims worldwide on Sunday had their eyes on President Donald Trump, as he delivered his first overseas speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, Trump called on them to help combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region.

This time, his rhetoric was softer than how he spoke about Islam during his campaign, but Western New York's local Muslim leader isn't convinced that means the President has changed.

"I think there was some change in tone, but where that will be a week from now, or a month from now, remains to be seen,” said Dr. Khalid Qazi, founding president of the WNY Muslim Public Affairs Council.

Dr. Khalid Qazi is the president of the local Muslim Public Affairs Council.

He is still hopeful that President Trump may be able to unify people, but he says there's a dire need to unite religions and cultures right here in the U.S., and also, Qazi wants to see if Trump can do that in how he implements policies.

“I don't think I have to trust his word, I have to trust his action,” Dr. Qazi said.

So far, in Qazi's opinion, President Trump is not off to a great start. As an example, Qazi said Trump's immigration ban has caused chaos for families who are stuck apart.

On the topic of terrorism however, Qazi believes the goal there is an obvious one that governments and Muslims agree on: root out extremism.

"I don't think anybody needs to remind us about that. We do that ourselves every day, and we'll continue to do that because we care about homeland security more than anybody else,” Qazi said. Remember, we are Americans by choice.”

