WNY Haunts: Statler City

BUFFALO, NY - Opened in 1923, the Statler Hotel was the flagship for the chain and the most luxurious in town. Now known as Statler City, it is a piece of living history. A few years back, a man named Conor Hawkins, who works for building owner Mark Croce, began hosting ghost tours (at the request of visitors) in the 18-story landmark.

The popularity of the tours has grown, partly because of the building's history, but also because of the amount of paranormal activity that is said to go on there, and is captured during the tours.

Halloween morning on Daybreak, 2-On-Your-Side's Pete Gallivan took viewers on a live ghost hunt through (allegedly) haunted halls of Statler City.

