WNY gov't websites get failing grades

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Local advocates for transparency in government say Western New York cities and towns are failing when it comes to their websites.

The Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government released its report card for 16 government websites in Erie and Niagara counties.

They have ten criteria including having meeting agendas and minutes posted online, contact info for officials and instructions on how to file a freedom of information request.

And they say only two of the 16 sites, Amherst and Wheatfield, got passing grades.

"It's pretty basic," says president Paul Wof. "One of the big things is attaching documents to the media agendas. They're copying them anyway, distributing them to the board members. All you need to do is scan it and post a PDF. That really shouldn't take a whole lot of time."

The village of Lewiston's website got the lowest score.

