WNY Bike Swap and Sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you need a new bike or want to get rid of an old one, there's an event this weekend just for that.

The Western New York Mountain Biking Association and Go Bike Buffalo are teaming up for a bike swap and sale Sunday April 2.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Innovation Center on Ellicott Street.

Bikes will be available for as little as $20.

