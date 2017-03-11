Winter Storm Watch for Western New York

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of our counties in Western New York. The watch concerns the time period from this Monday evening to Wednesday evening.
We've been tracking the potential for a strong storm to develop near the New England coast early this week. That storm now looks likely and it may be large enough to spread significant snow and wind to our area.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service are cautioning people in Western New York to be ready for accumulations of 7 to 14 inches with periods of heavy snow that may cause whiteout conditions. Blowing snow will compound visibility problems, especially for travelers.
This storm is still several days away and a slight shift in the storm track either west or east would have an impact on the severity of the storm for Western New York. Keep checking back with StormTeam 2 throughout the weekend.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs