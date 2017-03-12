Winter Storm Warning for Western New York

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of our counties in Western New York from Monday 8 p.m. - Wednesday 8 p.m.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania from late Monday afternoon through noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow will occur Monday night through noon Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

We've been tracking the potential for a strong storm to develop near the New England coast early this week. That storm now looks likely and it may be large enough to spread significant snow and wind to our area.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are cautioning people in Western New York to be ready for accumulations of 7-14 inches with periods of heavy snow that may cause whiteout conditions. Blowing snow will compound visibility problems, especially for travelers.

The National Weather Service says it issues a Winter Storm Warning when severe winter weather is expected and heavy snow and ice will cause dangerous driving conditions.

This storm is still several days away and a slight shift in the storm track either west or east would have an impact on the severity of the storm for Western New York. Keep checking back with StormTeam 2 throughout the weekend.

