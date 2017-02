Lottery ticket (Photo: Getty Images/Hemera)

BUFFALO, NY - One winning ticket for the $403 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Indiana. The winner can take payments for the next 29 years, or a $244 million lump sum payment.

Two $1 million winning tickets were also sold in New York, including one in Rochester.

The winning numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and the Powerball number is 2.

